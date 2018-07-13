UK pound falls, politicians reel after Trump broadside - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

UK pound falls, politicians reel after Trump broadside




LONDON (AP) - The British pound has fallen and U.K. politicians are reeling from the tornado-blast of U.S. President Donald Trump, who has humiliated Prime Minister Theresa May, crushed hopes of a quick U.S.-U.K. trade deal and boosted May's opponents in the high-stakes battle over Brexit.

All in less than 24 hours in Britain.

In an interview with The Sun newspaper, Trump slammed May's plans for Brexit and praised her political rival Boris Johnson. He also criticized immigration and said London Mayor Sadiq Khan had failed to stop terrorism.

The pound fell 0.6 percent to $1.31 Friday, and May's government struggled to put a brave face on a presidential visit that has veered wildly off course.

In one of the milder reactions, Universities Minister Sam Gyimah tweeted: "Where are your manners, Mr. President?"

