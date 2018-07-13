The Latest: Trump views joint military exercise with May

(AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert). U.S. President Donald Trump raises his hands during a press conference after a summit of heads of state and government at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, Thursday, July 12, 2018. NATO leaders gather in Brussel...

(AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert). U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a press conference after a summit of heads of state and government at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, Thursday, July 12, 2018. NATO leaders gather in Brussels for a tw...

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). From left, first lady Melania Trump, President Donald Trump, British Prime Minister Theresa May, and her husband Philip May, watch the arrival ceremony at Blenheim Palace, Oxfordshire, Thursday, July 12, 2018.

(Will Oliver/Photo via AP). From left, first lady Melania Trump, President Donald Trump, British Prime Minister Theresa May, and her husband Philip May, watch the arrival ceremony at Blenheim Palace, in Blenheim, England, Thursday, July 12, 2018.

(Gareth Fuller/PA via AP). A helicopter leaves the grounds of the US ambassador residence in Regent's Park, London, while demonstrators protest against the visit of US President Donald Trump Thursday July 12, 2018.

LONDON (AP) - The Latest on President Donald Trump's trip to Europe (all times local):

11:15 a.m.

President Donald Trump has viewed a joint military exercise along with British Prime Minister Theresa May at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst.

Trump's visit to the military academy on Friday morning was closed to the media. The military demonstration involving American and British officers came after Trump criticized May's Brexit plans in an interview published by The Sun newspaper late Thursday night.

Trump and May later traveled to Chequers, the prime minister's country retreat. Trump told reporters briefly that he and May worked together on NATO spending and spoke Thursday night.

The two leaders will hold one-on-one talks, a working lunch and a joint news conference at May's house, which is 40 miles (65 kms) from London.

__

10:45 a.m.

U.S. first lady Melania Trump is visiting the Royal Hospital Chelsea, a historic London retirement home for hundreds of former British soldiers.

Mrs. Trump split off from her husband Friday morning for the solo outing to the hospital, which dates from over 300 years ago to the reign of King Charles II.

The first lady was hosted by British Prime Minister Theresa May's husband, Philip May.

She will meet local schoolchildren and mingle with the hospital's resident veterans, known as Chelsea Pensioners.

Her trip to Europe with U.S. President Donald Trump marked the former model's return to the international stage after she was hospitalized for a kidney condition in May and dropped out of public sight for nearly a month.

__

9:40 a.m.

France's foreign minister says Europe will stand up to U.S. President Donald Trump's efforts to "destabilize" the EU and derail international cooperation.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said Friday on BFM television that Trump "can't tolerate that there is an ensemble called the European Union." But, he added, "Europe will not let itself be destabilized."

The top French diplomat spoke as Trump is paying a tumultuous trip to Europe.

Le Drian says Trump only believes in conflictual relationships, and accused him of trying to destroy multilateral efforts to encourage trade, fight climate change and Iran's nuclear activities.

Trump angered European allies at a NATO summit this week and then accused British Prime Minister Theresa May of being too soft with the EU on Brexit negotiations.

__

9 a.m.

President Donald Trump is continuing to court controversy during his trip to Europe.

Trump is in London, where his day will start with a viewing of a military demonstration before he heads to meetings with British Prime Minister Theresa May at Chequers, May's county house.

The meetings are expected to be unusually tense after Trump trashed May's Brexit plans in a diplomacy-wrecking interview with The Sun newspaper that published late Thursday night.

The president will also be paying a visit to Windsor Castle where he and first lady Melania Trump will have tea with Queen Elizabeth II.

Large anti-Trump protests are expected to follow Trump throughout the day.

__

7:56 a.m.

President Donald Trump is dishing up a fresh dose of chaos on his European tour, blasting British Prime Minister Theresa May in a published interview.

Trump is questioning May's handling of Brexit in an interview with The Sun newspaper and blaming London's mayor for terror attacks against the city. The president is also arguing that Europe is "losing its culture" because of immigration.

Trump told the newspaper he felt unwelcome in London because of protests, including plans to fly a giant balloon depicting him as an angry baby.

Trump says May's former foreign secretary, Boris Johnson, would make an "excellent" prime minister, speaking just days after Johnson resigned his position in protest of May's Brexit plans.

