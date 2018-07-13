LEADING OFF: Red Sox on a roll, Syndergaard returns - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

LEADING OFF: Red Sox on a roll, Syndergaard returns

(AP Photo/Michael Dwyer). Boston Red Sox's Mookie Betts reacts to his grand slam during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays in Boston, Thursday, July 12, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer). Boston Red Sox's Mookie Betts reacts to his grand slam during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays in Boston, Thursday, July 12, 2018.
(AP Photo/Michael Dwyer). Boston Red Sox's Mookie Betts reacts to his grand slam during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays in Boston, Thursday, July 12, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer). Boston Red Sox's Mookie Betts reacts to his grand slam during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays in Boston, Thursday, July 12, 2018.
(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Oakland Athletics' Matt Chapman (26) and Mark Canha celebrate after a baseball game against the Houston Astros Thursday, July 12, 2018, in Houston. The Athletics won 6-4. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Oakland Athletics' Matt Chapman (26) and Mark Canha celebrate after a baseball game against the Houston Astros Thursday, July 12, 2018, in Houston. The Athletics won 6-4.
(AP Photo/Michael Dwyer). Boston Red Sox's Mookie Betts reacts to his grand slam during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays in Boston, Thursday, July 12, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer). Boston Red Sox's Mookie Betts reacts to his grand slam during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays in Boston, Thursday, July 12, 2018.
(AP Photo/Michael Dwyer). Boston Red Sox's Mookie Betts reacts in front of Toronto Blue Jays' Russell Martin, left, after hitting a grand slam during the fourth inning of a baseball game in Boston, Thursday, July 12, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer). Boston Red Sox's Mookie Betts reacts in front of Toronto Blue Jays' Russell Martin, left, after hitting a grand slam during the fourth inning of a baseball game in Boston, Thursday, July 12, 2018.

By The Associated Press

A look at what's happening around the majors on Friday:

HEAVEN 11

Mookie Betts and the rolling Boston Red Sox try to win their 11th consecutive game when they host Toronto again at Fenway Park. Betts, who leads the majors with a .352 batting average, had a grand slam and five RBIs in Thursday night's 6-4 victory. Boston owns the longest current winning streak in the big leagues and hasn't lost since getting routed July 1 at Yankee Stadium. At 66-29, the major league-leading Red Sox are 37 games over .500 for the first time since 1949. Rick Porcello (11-3, 3.58 ERA) starts for Boston against rookie left-hander Ryan Borucki (0-1, 2.25).

BACK IN BUSINESS

Mets right-hander Noah Syndergaard (4-1, 3.06 ERA) comes off the disabled list to make his first big league start since May 25. The 2016 All-Star has been sidelined by a strained ligament in his right index finger. On the mound for the Nationals is Tanner Roark (3-11, 4.76), who is tied for the major league lead in losses. He got no-decisions in two previous starts vs. the Mets this season.

DARK KNIGHT RISING

Matt Harvey wanted nothing more than to prove he could still pitch at a high level when he was traded from the New York Mets to Cincinnati in May. Since the deal, the right-hander has lowered his ERA from 7.00 to 4.48 - and allowed two or fewer earned runs in each of his last four starts. Harvey will try to continue his recent surge when he pitches for the Reds as they open a weekend series against the St. Louis Cardinals, who send right-hander Carlos Martinez (6-4, 3.05) to the mound.

OUTSTANDING OAKLAND

The Oakland Athletics own the best record in the majors over their last 24 games, going 19-5 during that stretch and climbing to 12 games over .500 (53-41). Oakland finished off a series against defending World Series champion Houston on Thursday with a victory, giving the A's three wins out of four games, and they'll open an interleague series at San Francisco. Edwin Jackson (1-0, 2.45 ERA) starts against Giants ace Madison Bumgarner (2-3, 3.09).

BUEHLER'S BACK

Prized rookie Walker Buehler returns to the Los Angeles Dodgers' rotation at home against the Angels. Buehler (4-2) made his last big league start on June 8 and has made only one awful relief appearance since then because of a rib injury. He allowed five runs in that outing against the Chicago Cubs two weeks ago, raising his ERA from 2.63 to 3.44, but he's now healthy and has Dodgers manager Dave Roberts considering a six-man rotation to begin the second half.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Detaining immigrant kids is now a billion-dollar industry

    Detaining immigrant kids is now a billion-dollar industry

    Thursday, July 12 2018 3:16 PM EDT2018-07-12 19:16:02 GMT
    Friday, July 13 2018 1:42 AM EDT2018-07-13 05:42:39 GMT
    (Miguel Roberts /The Brownsville Herald via AP, File). FILE - In this June 18, 2018 file photo, dignitaries take a tour of Southwest Key Programs Casa Padre, a U.S. immigration facility in Brownsville, Texas, where children who have been separated from...(Miguel Roberts /The Brownsville Herald via AP, File). FILE - In this June 18, 2018 file photo, dignitaries take a tour of Southwest Key Programs Casa Padre, a U.S. immigration facility in Brownsville, Texas, where children who have been separated from...
    Detaining immigrant children is a growing business for private contractors, who stand to earn $1 billion this year _ a tenfold increase from 2007.More >>
    Detaining immigrant children is a growing business for private contractors, who stand to earn $1 billion this year _ a tenfold increase from 2007.More >>

  • FDA to more aggressively tackle disruptive drug shortages

    FDA to more aggressively tackle disruptive drug shortages

    Thursday, July 12 2018 2:21 PM EDT2018-07-12 18:21:37 GMT
    Friday, July 13 2018 1:33 AM EDT2018-07-13 05:33:01 GMT
    (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File). FILE - This Oct. 14, 2015, file photo shows the Food and Drug Administration campus in Silver Spring, Md. The FDA said Thursday, July 12, 2018, it plans to more aggressively fight the persistent medication shortages t...(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File). FILE - This Oct. 14, 2015, file photo shows the Food and Drug Administration campus in Silver Spring, Md. The FDA said Thursday, July 12, 2018, it plans to more aggressively fight the persistent medication shortages t...
    US Food and Drug Administration forming task force to find ways to prevent medication shortages.More >>
    US Food and Drug Administration forming task force to find ways to prevent medication shortages.More >>

  • Late-life high blood pressure may harm the brain, study says

    Late-life high blood pressure may harm the brain, study says

    Wednesday, July 11 2018 4:07 PM EDT2018-07-11 20:07:47 GMT
    Friday, July 13 2018 1:32 AM EDT2018-07-13 05:32:50 GMT
    (AP Photo/David Duprey). FILE - This Oct. 7, 2003 file photo shows a closeup of a human brain affected by Alzheimer's disease on display at the Museum of Neuroanatomy at the University at Buffalo in Buffalo, N.Y. Autopsies on nearly 1,300 older people ...(AP Photo/David Duprey). FILE - This Oct. 7, 2003 file photo shows a closeup of a human brain affected by Alzheimer's disease on display at the Museum of Neuroanatomy at the University at Buffalo in Buffalo, N.Y. Autopsies on nearly 1,300 older people ...
    New research suggests that high blood pressure late in life might harm the brain.More >>
    New research suggests that high blood pressure late in life might harm the brain.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly