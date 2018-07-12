FIRST ALERT: Thunderstorms expected again Friday

It is warm and muggy right now with temperatures overnight falling into the mid-70s.

More of the same is in the forecast on Friday. We'll see widespread rain and storms during the afternoon. The peak time for thunderstorm development is around 3 p.m. Remain weather alert for a few thunderstorms producing gusty winds and heavy rainfall. If you're going to the concert at Oak Mountain Friday night, it is possible you could see some brief showers around 7pm. The rain chances should decrease during the evening. Highs will again reach the lower 90s.

The weekend looks rainy and stormy during the afternoons with highs in the lower 90s. The mornings will be mainly dry. We can expect scattered storms to continue through early next week. If you're heading to the Sloss Music and Arts Festival, plan on some rain during the afternoon and early evening. It will be a good idea to have the WBRC First Alert Weather app with you at all times.

