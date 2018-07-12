Man found shot to death in apartment doorway identified

A man found shot to death in the doorway of a Southside apartment has been identified.

Authorities were called to a scene in the 2300 block of 9th Avenue South in the Southtown Housing Community around 7:30 where they found 32-year-old Melvin Johnson dead partially in the doorway of the rear of the apartment.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with any information about the shooting is asked to call the Birmingham Police Department's Homicide Unit at 2005-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

