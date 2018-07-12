Homicide investigation underway after man found dead in doorway

The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened Thursday evening.

Authorities were called to a scene in the 2300 block of 9th Avenue South in the Southtown Housing Community around 7:30.

Authorities arrived on the scene to find the male victim dead partially in the doorway of the rear of the apartment. The age of the victim is unknown.

There is no suspect information at this time.

No other details are currently available, but we'll update you when we know more.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.