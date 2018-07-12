Here’s how to get the most out of your Amazon Prime subscription

By Lucas Coll



If you’re a regular online shopper, then you may already have or are considering gettinga Prime membership. (If you’re still on the fence, then be sure to sign up for your free one-month trialto give it a test run.) Amazon Prime comes with many benefits, including that sweet free two-day shipping if you order enough stuff, your subscription can pay for itself via this perk alone but there is a myriad of other great features and premium content that comes with Prime.

In light of the recent price increase for Amazon Prime, and with the AmazonPrime Day dealscoming fast, now’s a good time to find out how to take full advantage of your membership before July 16 comes around. If you’re getting charged more for Prime, you may as well squeeze as much out of it as you can out of it and you might be surprised to find a few things you’ve been missing out on. If you’ve recently picked up a free trial for Amazon Prime Day 2018, here’s a quick rundown of everything you can take advantage of with a Prime membership:

Prime Video

Everyone’s familiar with streaming services like Netflix and Hulu, but the retail giant has thrown its own hat in the ring with AmazonPrime Video, and it’s so far been a huge success. As and Amazon Prime member, you get access to a ton of newly released movies, great TV programming from channels like HBO and Starz, and a bundle of top-rated and exclusive Amazon Prime TV shows such as Bosch, Transparent, and Catastrophe. They have also teamed up with IMDB to provide its X-Ray service, which gives you on-demand access to a ton of extras like soundtracks and behind-the-scenes documentary footage. This is one of those Prime benefits that a lot of people seem to forget about, but if you have an account, don’t forget to watch your shows!

Prime Music

Along with streaming movies and shows via Prime Video via your account, you also get a subscription to Amazon Music(normally $10 a month by itself) just because you have Amazon Prime. This grants you unlimited access to more than 2 million songs completely ad-free. With Prime Music and Prime Video, you get to have all of your favorite music, movies, and shows right in one place no need to run a bunch of different apps to enjoy your content libraries.

Exclusive Deals

Avid online shoppers are no strangers to the great deals and sales that this retailer provides, but Prime members get a leg up with special offers and Lightning Deals. These are deals that are only available in limited quantity and offered for a limited time, and if you’re a Prime member, you get a half-hour head start on Lightning Deals. Better still: On Prime Day, all the deals are exclusive to Prime members think of it as a Black Friday-type sale that’s just for you. Though, If you live in an Amazon household, you’re likely already all too aware of the biggest day of deals this e-commerce giant has to offer.

Prime Pantry

Amazon may have started out as a humble online book retailer (remember those days?) but it quickly branched out into other product categories like clothing and electronics. Now, Prime members can even order all sorts of groceries and other household goods online with Prime Pantry. Even if you don’t plan to use Prime Pantry to completely replace your trips to the local grocery store, it’s handy for making quick orders for things like toiletries that you might run out of before your next shopping trip. And with Prime delivery, it’ll be at your door in two days — though in some cases you can get same-day shipping.

Prime Wardrobe

Shopping for clothes online is a great way to score brand-name stuff on the cheap, but it can sometimes be hit-or-miss because you can’t really try things on before you buy. Unless, of course, you’re a Prime member. Prime Wardrobegives you a seven-day “try on” period to decide whether or not the clothing you bought is for you. If not, you can return it for free with the provided return label. You also won’t be charged for anything until you’ve decided to keep it.

Amazon Student

When Amazon first launched as a book retailer, it quickly gained popularity among college students as a great way to save money on those expensive textbooks. The retailer has come a long way since then, and now offers a lot more than just books for those in college: Amazon Studentprovides a ton of exclusive discounts on textbooks, dorm gear, supplies, electronics, and more. And if you’re currently enrolled in college, you can score a subscription for half price, making Amazon Prime a no-brainer for students. Once you’re a member, you can add Twitch Prime to your account and watch Twitch content through Amazon Prime.

Kindle Lending Library

If you have a Prime membership and read a lot, then chances are good that you own a Kindle. All Kindle users already have access to hundreds of free ebooks, but Prime members also get to take full advantage of Prime Reading, which offers unlimited access to thousands of books, magazines, audiobooks, comics, and more. Got your eye on a book but not sure you really want to buy it? You can also borrow and read one premium ebook each month from the Kindle Lending Libraryif Kindle books are more your style.

Audible Channels

Audiobooks are a great way to catch up on your “reading” when you can’t otherwise enjoy a regular book (they’re particularly great for long car rides). Audible was recently acquired, and the company has rolled it into its Prime subscription service with Audible Channels for Prime, which gives subscribers unlimited access to a ton of free premium channels and podcasts. If you’re not a Prime member but still want to try out their audiobook service, you can giveAudible a spin with a free 30-day trial, you can always cancel your subscription if you don’t enjoy it.

