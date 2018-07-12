Thieves caught on camera breaking into several cars in Tuscaloosa neighborhood

Neighbors in one Tuscaloosa neighborhood are concerned a lack of street lighting could be contributing to the car burglaries.

Covington Village had multiple cars broken into last weekend and neighbors said this is not the first time they’ve been targeted.

Some neighbors said better street lighting may keep the thieves away. Neighbors made a request in the last home ownership meeting for more visible street lights. They said the neighborhood management team is looking to see if the city can help foot the bill for better lighting.

Tuscaloosa police said a woman’s wallet and a few other items were stolen from the cars.

No word yet if any arrests have been made.

