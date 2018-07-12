Thieves caught on camera breaking into several cars in Tuscaloos - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Thieves caught on camera breaking into several cars in Tuscaloosa neighborhood

(Source: WBRC Video) (Source: WBRC Video)
TUSCALOOSA, AL (WBRC) -

Neighbors in one Tuscaloosa neighborhood are concerned a lack of street lighting could be contributing to the car burglaries.

Covington Village had multiple cars broken into last weekend and neighbors said this is not the first time they’ve been targeted.

Some neighbors said better street lighting may keep the thieves away. Neighbors made a request in the last home ownership meeting for more visible street lights. They said the neighborhood management team is looking to see if the city can help foot the bill for better lighting.

Tuscaloosa police said a woman’s wallet and a few other items were stolen from the cars.

No word yet if any arrests have been made.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Blazer Home program off to great start

    Blazer Home program off to great start

    Thursday, July 12 2018 10:17 PM EDT2018-07-13 02:17:59 GMT
    (Source: WBRC Video)(Source: WBRC Video)

    Reducing traffic is one reason UAB has launched something called the Blazer Home program. We told you three months ago they were offering university employees incentives to buy a home in Five Points, Glen Iris or Titusville. "The dowtown malfunction junction area was kind of crazy and stressful," Vince Burgett said. That's why Burgett and his wife recently traded the maddening drive from Morris for this handsome home in Birmingham's 5 Points South, between Dreamland ...

    More >>

    Reducing traffic is one reason UAB has launched something called the Blazer Home program. We told you three months ago they were offering university employees incentives to buy a home in Five Points, Glen Iris or Titusville. "The dowtown malfunction junction area was kind of crazy and stressful," Vince Burgett said. That's why Burgett and his wife recently traded the maddening drive from Morris for this handsome home in Birmingham's 5 Points South, between Dreamland ...

    More >>

  • SWAC title games return to B'ham, likely bringing economic boost

    SWAC title games return to B'ham, likely bringing economic boost

    Thursday, July 12 2018 10:13 PM EDT2018-07-13 02:13:49 GMT
    (Source: WBRC Video)(Source: WBRC Video)
    (Source: WBRC Video)(Source: WBRC Video)

    The Southwestern Athletic Conference has announced a partnership with the city of Birmingham to bring back its two most prominent championships to the Magic City.

    More >>

    The Southwestern Athletic Conference has announced a partnership with the city of Birmingham to bring back its two most prominent championships to the Magic City.

    More >>

  • Thieves caught on camera breaking into several cars in Tuscaloosa neighborhood

    Thieves caught on camera breaking into several cars in Tuscaloosa neighborhood

    Thursday, July 12 2018 8:42 PM EDT2018-07-13 00:42:41 GMT
    (Source: WBRC Video)(Source: WBRC Video)
    (Source: WBRC Video)(Source: WBRC Video)

    Covington Village had multiple cars broken into last weekend and neighbors said this is not the first time they’ve been targeted.

    More >>

    Covington Village had multiple cars broken into last weekend and neighbors said this is not the first time they’ve been targeted.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly