Twins put DH/1B Logan Morrison on DL with hip injury

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - The Minnesota Twins have placed designated hitter/first baseman Logan Morrison on the 10-day disabled list with a left hip injury.
The move was made before Minnesota's game on Thursday against Tampa Bay, making room for utility infielder Ehire Adrianza's reinstatement from the 10-day disabled list.
Morrison is batting just .193 in his first season with the Twins, with a .654 on-base-plus-slugging percentage and 11 home runs and 31 RBIs in 264 at-bats. He described his problem as chronic and said before the game he's planning to return when he's eligible on July 22.
Adrianza, who was out with a strained left hamstring, is hitting .261 with four home runs and 19 RBIs in 188 at-bats. He missed only 10 games.
