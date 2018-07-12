Helena man believes home is slowly falling apart from water issue

A water issue we first told you about two years ago continues to get worse in a subdivision in Shelby County. The homeowner believes the developer is supposed to take care of the issue.

In July 2016, Jim Culp woke up to find water pockets in his back yard. He called a contractor and uncovered a stream of water he believes is coming from a big water drainage pipe that runs underneath his home in the Riverwoods subdivision in Helena. It first caused his floors to buckle.

Two years later, you can see a big crack running through the middle of his car port, another one leading to his front door and a handful of cracks inside his house. In his bathroom, you can see the floor is coming up.

"Even if I wanted to do repairs I can't do any repairs because that pipe's not done and the water is still going to continue to flow. I'm still going to get moisture up underneath the home. The driveway is going to continue to crack,” Culp said.

Culp has gotten attorneys involved to try and get the developer to fix the problems but so far nothing. He says he's slowly watching his home fall apart.

"I'm looking for a solution at least to stop the water from coming through. Fix the pipes and what can we do to negotiate or at least remedy the yard and some of these other damages,” Culp said.

Once we hear back from the developer, we'll let you know. In the meantime, Jim says if the problem gets worse it could push his family out of the home completely.

