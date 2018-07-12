33 JeffCo homicides remain unsolved in first 6 months of 2018

February 2, 2018 is the day Vermon Kimble lost one of his dearest friends, Ricky Parker.

"Still just numb," Kimble said. "I'm used to talking to him every day so, you know, I've slipped up a couple of times and sent a text knowing I wasn't going to receive nothing back."

It's the painful reality Kimble and other families and friends face, being connected to at least 33 homicides that remain unsolved throughout Jefferson County in the first six months of 2018.

"We're sitting up here, we don't have an answer. He's gone and it's just not right," Kimble said.

Police say they empathize with families.

"You're frustrated with any homicide," says Birmingham Sgt. Johnny Williams.

The Birmingham Police Department has 28 unsolved homicides between January to June. Fairfield follows with two. Jefferson County, Bessemer and Midfield each have one.

"It's not one reason why they remain unsolved. Each case is different within itself," Williams said.

He's focused on the issue-vowing to add more resources to the homicide unit. And officers remind the community of their role in passing along info.

"And in some cases, people just assume that someone else will step up and give that information," Williams said. "That's why we encourage people to go ahead and call, whether you believe that information has been passed along to us or not."

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.