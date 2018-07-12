33 JeffCo homicides remain unsolved in first 6 months of 2018

Covington Village had multiple cars broken into last weekend and neighbors said this is not the first time they’ve been targeted.More >>
Covington Village had multiple cars broken into last weekend and neighbors said this is not the first time they’ve been targeted.More >>
The government is now tracking cancer rates after President Trump signed the Firefighter Cancer Registry Act, which helps provide resources for research into hazards firefighters face on the job.More >>
The government is now tracking cancer rates after President Trump signed the Firefighter Cancer Registry Act, which helps provide resources for research into hazards firefighters face on the job.More >>
A water issue we first told you about two years ago continues to get worse in a subdivision in Shelby County. The homeowner believes the developer is supposed to take care of the issue.More >>
A water issue we first told you about two years ago continues to get worse in a subdivision in Shelby County. The homeowner believes the developer is supposed to take care of the issue.More >>
The Birmingham Police Department has 28 unsolved homicides between January to June. Fairfield follows with two. Jefferson County, Bessemer and Midfield each have one.More >>
The Birmingham Police Department has 28 unsolved homicides between January to June. Fairfield follows with two. Jefferson County, Bessemer and Midfield each have one.More >>
Jerome Billingsley, 68, was last seen Monday, July 9 at 2:54 p.m. at the VA Hospital downtown. He suffers from diabetes and dementia.More >>
Jerome Billingsley, 68, was last seen Monday, July 9 at 2:54 p.m. at the VA Hospital downtown. He suffers from diabetes and dementia.More >>