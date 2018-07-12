Missing B'ham man with dementia located safe

UPDATE: Jerome Billingsley has been located, according to Birmingham police.

Police are searching for a missing Birmingham man.

Jerome Billingsley, 68, was last seen Monday, July 9 at 2:54 p.m. at the VA Hospital downtown. He suffers from diabetes and dementia.

Billingsley is described as 5-foot-11, 192 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red hospital shirt, black pants and black slippers.

Billingsley was scheduled to be discharged Monday but was captured on VA Hospital video leaving the hospital before his release.

The last sign of Billingsley came about 30 minutes after he was spotted on video Monday, when his debit card was used at a Chevron Station on University Blvd.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, contact the Birmingham Police Department at 205-328-9311.

