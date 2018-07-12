Missing B'ham man with dementia located safe

Jerome Billingsley, 68, was last seen Monday, July 9 at 2:54 p.m. at the VA Hospital downtown. He suffers from diabetes and dementia.More >>
More than 15 local Rite Aid stores are either closed or will be closing within the next month.More >>
A little more than two minutes. Hoover Police say that's how long it took two men to steal an ATM from inside the lobby of the Walgreens on John Hawkins Parkway and Ross Bridge Parkway.More >>
Governor Kay Ivey announced the creation of more than 800 jobs in Birmingham with Shipt's company expansion.More >>
The Jefferson County Coroner confirms one person died and another was injured in a house fire in Vestavia Hills Tuesday morning.More >>
