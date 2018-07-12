Police had previously responded to Bills star's home - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Police had previously responded to Bills star's home

(AP Photo/Rich Barnes, File). FILE - In this Dec. 17, 2017, file photo, Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy (25) speaks with the media following an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, in Orchard Park, N.Y. LeSean McCoy says an allegation ... (AP Photo/Rich Barnes, File). FILE - In this Dec. 17, 2017, file photo, Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy (25) speaks with the media following an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, in Orchard Park, N.Y. LeSean McCoy says an allegation ...
(AP Photo/Adrian Kraus, File). FILE - In this Sept. 24, 2017, file photo, Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy talks to reporters after an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, in Orchard Park, N.Y. McCoy says an allegation posted on social ... (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus, File). FILE - In this Sept. 24, 2017, file photo, Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy talks to reporters after an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, in Orchard Park, N.Y. McCoy says an allegation posted on social ...

By KATE BRUMBACK
Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) - Police reports show officers responded to several nonviolent disputes at the home where Buffalo Bills star LeSean McCoy was attempting to evict his former girlfriend before an unidentified man bloodied the 34-year-old woman in a home invasion.

Police responded early Tuesday to a report of a violent attack at a home in Milton, Georgia, just outside Atlanta. A lawyer for Delicia Cordon says Cordon was hurt when a man tried to take bracelets from her wrist and hit her in the face with a gun.

McCoy had twice initiated eviction proceedings against Cordon, last month and in July 2017.

Reports released Thursday said officers responded to domestic disputes at the home on July 3, 2017, and April 11 this year. No violence was reported either time.

Police also responded last month when Cordon called from Virginia to stop people from removing items from the house.

___

For more AP NFL coverage: http://pro32.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Cities grappling with how to deal with electric scooters

    Cities grappling with how to deal with electric scooters

    Thursday, July 12 2018 3:35 PM EDT2018-07-12 19:35:57 GMT
    Thursday, July 12 2018 5:29 PM EDT2018-07-12 21:29:28 GMT
    (AP Photo/Ivan Moreno). In this Wednesday, July11, 2018 photo, Kirby Bridges, left, and Megan Garlington pose with the Bird scooters they were taking for an afternoon ride in Milwaukee. Milwaukee is suing California-based Bird to stop the company from ...(AP Photo/Ivan Moreno). In this Wednesday, July11, 2018 photo, Kirby Bridges, left, and Megan Garlington pose with the Bird scooters they were taking for an afternoon ride in Milwaukee. Milwaukee is suing California-based Bird to stop the company from ...
    Cities across the U.S. are grappling with how to deal with dockless electric scooters that have begun appearing along sidewalks overnight without any regulations.More >>
    Cities across the U.S. are grappling with how to deal with dockless electric scooters that have begun appearing along sidewalks overnight without any regulations.More >>

  • Police say they made an 'error' in arresting Stormy Daniels

    Police say they made an 'error' in arresting Stormy Daniels

    Thursday, July 12 2018 1:48 AM EDT2018-07-12 05:48:17 GMT
    Thursday, July 12 2018 5:29 PM EDT2018-07-12 21:29:15 GMT
    According to her lawyer, the porn actress was performing at an Ohio strip club when some patrons touched her in a "non-sexual" way, which violates state law. (Source: CNN, File)According to her lawyer, the porn actress was performing at an Ohio strip club when some patrons touched her in a "non-sexual" way, which violates state law. (Source: CNN, File)

    According to her lawyer, the porn actress was performing at an Ohio strip club when some patrons touched her in a "non-sexual" way, which violates state law.

    More >>

    According to her lawyer, the porn actress was performing at an Ohio strip club when some patrons touched her in a "non-sexual" way, which violates state law.

    More >>

  • The Latest: Police say Stormy Daniels' arrest to be reviewed

    The Latest: Police say Stormy Daniels' arrest to be reviewed

    Thursday, July 12 2018 7:55 AM EDT2018-07-12 11:55:01 GMT
    Thursday, July 12 2018 5:17 PM EDT2018-07-12 21:17:00 GMT
    (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu, File). FILE - In this May 23, 2018 file photo, porn actress Stormy Daniels speaks during a ceremony for her receiving a City Proclamation and Key to the City in West Hollywood, Calif. Daniels was arrested at an Ohio strip cl...(AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu, File). FILE - In this May 23, 2018 file photo, porn actress Stormy Daniels speaks during a ceremony for her receiving a City Proclamation and Key to the City in West Hollywood, Calif. Daniels was arrested at an Ohio strip cl...
    Stormy Daniels says in a statement released through her lawyer that as a result of her arrest at a Columbus, Ohio, strip club, she will not perform Thursday night.More >>
    Stormy Daniels says in a statement released through her lawyer that as a result of her arrest at a Columbus, Ohio, strip club, she will not perform Thursday night.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly