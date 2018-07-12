Numerous Rite Aid stores closing in Birmingham, Tuscaloosa, Anniston

More than 15 local Rite Aid stores are either closed or will be closing within the next month.

The closures stem from Walgreens recently completing the purchase of 1,932 Rite Aid stores, says Scott Goldberg with Walgreens. It was announced last October Walgreens would close some of the Rite Aid locations to create a focused network of stores in the right locations.

The following stores in the Birmingham and Tuscaloosa areas have closed:

4501 Valleydale Road - Birmingham

1606 2nd Avenue SW -Cullman

715 Cullman Shopping Center - Cullman

1018 Main St - Gardendale

617 Bear Creek Road - Tuscaloosa

2711 Culver Road - Mountain Brook

The following stores will be closing. After the pharmacy's last day of business in each store, the store will remain open about two weeks to allow the final sale of all products:

101 Asbury Street - Talladega (Last day: July 10)

220 Forest Road - Hueytown (July 11)

2101 Pelham Parkway - Pelham (July 12)

3965 Crosshaven Drive - Birmingham (July 16)

4201 University Blvd E - Tuscaloosa - (July 18)

1 North Broadway Avenue - Sylacauga - (July 19)

1430 Quintard Avenue - Anniston (July 23)

708 Montgomery Highway - Vestavia Hills - (July 30)

1337 Montclair Road - Birmingham - (July 31)

9174 Roebuck Parkway E - Birmingham - (August 2)

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.