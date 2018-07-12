J-P: Watch for heavy rain producing thunderstorms

The rain is really coming down this afternoon and evening across parts of the area. Storms should not be severe, but we will see some intense lightning, occasional strong wind gusts, and rainfall totals exceeding one inch. We can expect storms to continue to track south across the area. In the meantime, we've seen temperatures reach the lower 90s. The rain has actually cooled some places off into the lower 80s.

We can expect most of the rain to come to an end by 8 p.m. Some of the rain-soaked areas could experience some brief visibility problems during the early morning hours.

More of the same is in the forecast on Friday. We'll see widespread rain and storms during the afternoon. The peak time for thunderstorm development is around 3 p.m. Remain weather alert for a few thunderstorms producing gusty winds and heavy rainfall. If you're going to the concert at Oak Mountain Friday night, it is possible you could see some brief showers around 7 p.m. The rain chances should decrease during the evening. Highs will again reach the lower 90s.

The weekend looks rainy and stormy during the afternoons with highs in the lower 90s. The mornings will be mainly dry. We can expect scattered storms to continue through early next week. If you're heading to the Sloss Music and Arts Festival, plan on some rain during the afternoon and early evening. It will be a good idea to have the WBRC First Alert Weather app with you at all times.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.