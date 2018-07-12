Maserati dealership, Chevron gas station broken into; suspect steals, wrecks car

On Thursday morning, a person attempted to break into two businesses.

Irondale police say between 3:30-4 a.m., the suspect(s) fired shots at the windows of a Chevron gas station and a Maserati dealership on Grantsmill Road.

Nothing was taken from the gas station.

Police say the suspect(s) attempted to steal a car from the dealership, but wrecked it in the parking lot.

No one is in custody.

No injuries were reported.

Authorities continue to follow leads and investigate.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.