Bourdain gets posthumous Emmy noms for 'Parts Unknown' - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Bourdain gets posthumous Emmy noms for 'Parts Unknown'

(Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Sept. 11, 2016 file photo, Anthony Bourdain arrives at night two of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. Bourdain, who took his life in June, received several posthumous Emmy nomina... (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Sept. 11, 2016 file photo, Anthony Bourdain arrives at night two of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. Bourdain, who took his life in June, received several posthumous Emmy nomina...

By The Associated Press

Globe-trotting food chronicler Anthony Bourdain has received several posthumous Emmy nominations on Thursday.

Bourdain's CNN series, "Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown," got six nods, including two personally for Bourdain as executive producer, host and writer. A seventh nod went to his "Explore Parts Unknown" on cnn.com.

Bourdain took his life in early June in eastern France, where he was working on an episode of his show. He was 61.

Also a celebrated author, Bourdain was known for using culinary traditions as a storytelling tool to explore cultures around the globe.

He won Emmy Awards from 2013 through 2016 for outstanding informational series or special for "Parts Unknown."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Police say they made an 'error' in arresting Stormy Daniels

    Police say they made an 'error' in arresting Stormy Daniels

    Thursday, July 12 2018 1:48 AM EDT2018-07-12 05:48:17 GMT
    Friday, July 13 2018 4:38 AM EDT2018-07-13 08:38:36 GMT
    According to her lawyer, the porn actress was performing at an Ohio strip club when some patrons touched her in a "non-sexual" way, which violates state law. (Source: CNN, File)According to her lawyer, the porn actress was performing at an Ohio strip club when some patrons touched her in a "non-sexual" way, which violates state law. (Source: CNN, File)

    According to her lawyer, the porn actress was performing at an Ohio strip club when some patrons touched her in a "non-sexual" way, which violates state law.

    More >>

    According to her lawyer, the porn actress was performing at an Ohio strip club when some patrons touched her in a "non-sexual" way, which violates state law.

    More >>

  • Author of Emmett Till book gave FBI interview recordings

    Author of Emmett Till book gave FBI interview recordings

    Thursday, July 12 2018 10:46 PM EDT2018-07-13 02:46:56 GMT
    Friday, July 13 2018 4:38 AM EDT2018-07-13 08:38:14 GMT
    (AP Photo, File). FILE - This undated photo shows Emmett Louis Till, a 14-year-old black Chicago boy, who was kidnapped, tortured and murdered in 1955 after he allegedly whistled at a white woman in Mississippi. The federal government has reopened its ...(AP Photo, File). FILE - This undated photo shows Emmett Louis Till, a 14-year-old black Chicago boy, who was kidnapped, tortured and murdered in 1955 after he allegedly whistled at a white woman in Mississippi. The federal government has reopened its ...
    A North Carolina author who wrote about the brutal slaying of Emmett Till says FBI agents called him not long after its 2017 publication to ask about his interview with a key witness who acknowledged lying.More >>
    A North Carolina author who wrote about the brutal slaying of Emmett Till says FBI agents called him not long after its 2017 publication to ask about his interview with a key witness who acknowledged lying.More >>

  • Detaining immigrant kids is now a billion-dollar industry

    Detaining immigrant kids is now a billion-dollar industry

    Thursday, July 12 2018 3:16 PM EDT2018-07-12 19:16:02 GMT
    Friday, July 13 2018 4:37 AM EDT2018-07-13 08:37:52 GMT
    (Miguel Roberts /The Brownsville Herald via AP, File). FILE - In this June 18, 2018 file photo, dignitaries take a tour of Southwest Key Programs Casa Padre, a U.S. immigration facility in Brownsville, Texas, where children who have been separated from...(Miguel Roberts /The Brownsville Herald via AP, File). FILE - In this June 18, 2018 file photo, dignitaries take a tour of Southwest Key Programs Casa Padre, a U.S. immigration facility in Brownsville, Texas, where children who have been separated from...
    Detaining immigrant children is a growing business for private contractors, who stand to earn $1 billion this year _ a tenfold increase from 2007.More >>
    Detaining immigrant children is a growing business for private contractors, who stand to earn $1 billion this year _ a tenfold increase from 2007.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly