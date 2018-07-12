SWAC to hold 2018 football title game in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - The Southwestern Athletic Conference has decided to continue holding its football championship game and bring it back to Birmingham.

The league announced Thursday the football championship will return to Legion Field on Dec. 1. The men's and women's basketball tournaments will be held at Bill Harris Arena next March.

Both are one-year deals with the city of Birmingham.

The SWAC had announced last year that it would end the championship game for football after the 2017 game. It decided to keep playing it because of renewed support from member schools.

The football championship was held at Legion Field from 1999- 2012 before moving to NRG Stadium in Houston. The basketball tournaments were previously held in Birmingham before moving to Houston.

