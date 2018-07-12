FIRST ALERT: Hot temperatures, spotty rain Thursday

The heat is on! Temperatures are already feeling in the lower 100s most places and this will be the case daily going through the weekend.

Your only hope for the temperature dropping is if a shower or storm passes by. The coverage today will climb to 30 percent this afternoon.

Friday, the coverage climbs to 50 percent during the afternoon hours, so you have a slightly higher chance of seeing a brief cool down. We are keeping a slight chance for rain in the evening forecast, but it’s impossible to know if a shower or storm will be located over Veterans Park or Oak Mountain Amphitheater at the start time of events. We will certainly be able to be more specific tomorrow if you are going to Free Friday Flicks or the concert.

This weekend is Sloss Music and Arts Festival and it’s going to be hot with scattered showers and storms forming both afternoons, especially on Sunday. Take necessary heat precautions and check the WBRC First Alert Weather app for radar updates from Fred Hunter and Wes Wyatt.

Next week, a front arrives on Tuesday and that will mean a spike in rain chances.

By Wednesday, the greater rain chances shift south and slightly lower humidity arrives.

TROPICAL UPDATE: Post Tropical Storm Chris is zipping away from the United States and what is left of Beryl still has a 50 percent chance of reformation into a tropical storm as it follows a similar path as Chris, but perhaps slightly more north. If a more northern path pans out then it could impact New England.

