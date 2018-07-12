West AL Food Bank helping families celebrate birthdays

For a family struggling to put food on the table, affording a birthday party for a child would be difficult. To give those families a chance to celebrate their child’s birthday, the West Alabama Food Bank offers a Birthday-in-a-Bag.

The Birthday-in-a-Bag includes a cake mix, frosting, candles, plates and other party supplies. Workers with the Food Bank take the bags with them when they visit communities and are able to provide them when someone asks for one.

“A lot of families take for granted they can have a birthday party, and these families just don’t,” West Alabama Food Bank Executive Director Jean Rykaczewski said. "Every child deserves a birthday.”

The Food Bank recently received a donation of the bags, provided as a random act of kindness in memory of Libby Hankins. 23-year-old Libby Hankins passed away in March 2017. Hankins was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis as a young child and underwent a lung transplant in 2016. Thousands of people came to know Hankins during her life and honor her memory through the Live Like Libby-Love Like Libby foundation.

Rykaczewski encourages any group wanting to make a positive impact to consider donating the kits.

“We get them from people who donate them in memory of somebody, or random acts of kindness. We've had a child who asked everybody to bring them to her birthday party, instead of a present, to bring a birthday party in a bag, and she donated them,” said Rykaczewski.

To learn more about making a Birthday-in-a-Bag donation, contact the West Alabama Food Bank at 205-333-5353.

