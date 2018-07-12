Fig and Arugula Salad with Honey Goat Cheese and Pistachios

Vinaigrette ingredients:

1/4 cup lemon juice.

1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil.

1 tablespoon Dijon.

1 tablespoon honey.

1/4 teaspoon salt.

1/4 teaspoon pepper.

Emulsify

Salad Components:

Baby Arugula

Goat Cheese

Pistachios (roasted unsalted)

Fresh Figs cut in quarters

Lightly toss Arugula with Vinaigrette, place on plate.

Add goat cheese, figs, and pistachios.

Drizzle with Balsamic Reduction (optional)

