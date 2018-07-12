Asian shares mostly higher; Japan's Nikkei up on weak yen - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Asian shares mostly higher; Japan's Nikkei up on weak yen

(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File). FILE- In this April 5, 2018, file photo, a sign for a Wall Street subway station is shown in New York. The U.S. stock market opens at 9:30 a.m. EDT on Thursday, July 12. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File). FILE- In this April 5, 2018, file photo, a sign for a Wall Street subway station is shown in New York. The U.S. stock market opens at 9:30 a.m. EDT on Thursday, July 12.

By YOUKYUNG LEE
AP Business Writer

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) - Asian shares are mostly higher, rebounding from jitters over the U.S.-China trade disputes for a second straight day.

KEEPING SCORE: Japan's Nikkei 225 jumped 1.3 percent to 22,483.13 and South Korea's Kospi gained 0.8 percent to 2,302.32. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index added 0.3 percent to 28,578.86. But Shanghai Composite Index in mainland China fell 0.6 percent to 2,821.73. In Australia, S&P-ASX 200 dipped 0.2 percent to 6,255.10. Stocks in Singapore, Taiwan and other Southeast Asian markets were higher.

ANALYST'S TAKE: Despite recent escalations in trade battles, "the sky hasn't fallen just yet as optimism crept back into the market," said Stephen Innes, OANDA's head of trading in Asia Pacific region. "The broader market continues to remain in wait and see mode for further details on how China might retaliate on trade."

TRADE: China has yet to give details on what kind of "firm and forceful measures" it would use to respond to the fresh round of potential tariff hikes on $200 billion of goods announced by the U.S. on Tuesday. But Beijing stepped up pressure on Washington by suggesting that U.S. companies lobby American leaders. The U.S. and China are yet to resume negotiations over the dispute that led to tariff hikes on each other's goods.

WALL STREET: U.S stocks finished higher on Thursday led by tech companies. The S&P 500 index rose 0.9 percent to 2,798.29. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.9 percent to 24,924.89. The Nasdaq jumped 1.4 percent to 7,823.92, closing at an all-time high. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks added 0.4 percent to 1,690.28.

OIL: Benchmark U.S. crude lost 2 cents to $70.31 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract dipped 0.1 percent to settle at $70.33 a barrel on Thursday. Brent crude, used to price international oils, fell 35 cents to $74.10 per barrel in London. It finished 1.4 percent higher at $74.45 per barrel on Thursday.

CURRENCIES: The dollar rose to 112.65 yen from 112.52 yen. The euro fell slightly to $1.1666 from $1.1672.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • FDA to more aggressively tackle disruptive drug shortages

    FDA to more aggressively tackle disruptive drug shortages

    Thursday, July 12 2018 2:21 PM EDT2018-07-12 18:21:37 GMT
    Friday, July 13 2018 12:20 AM EDT2018-07-13 04:20:19 GMT
    (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File). FILE - This Oct. 14, 2015, file photo shows the Food and Drug Administration campus in Silver Spring, Md. The FDA said Thursday, July 12, 2018, it plans to more aggressively fight the persistent medication shortages t...(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File). FILE - This Oct. 14, 2015, file photo shows the Food and Drug Administration campus in Silver Spring, Md. The FDA said Thursday, July 12, 2018, it plans to more aggressively fight the persistent medication shortages t...
    US Food and Drug Administration forming task force to find ways to prevent medication shortages.More >>
    US Food and Drug Administration forming task force to find ways to prevent medication shortages.More >>

  • Late-life high blood pressure may harm the brain, study says

    Late-life high blood pressure may harm the brain, study says

    Wednesday, July 11 2018 4:07 PM EDT2018-07-11 20:07:47 GMT
    Friday, July 13 2018 12:20 AM EDT2018-07-13 04:20:06 GMT
    (AP Photo/David Duprey). FILE - This Oct. 7, 2003 file photo shows a closeup of a human brain affected by Alzheimer's disease on display at the Museum of Neuroanatomy at the University at Buffalo in Buffalo, N.Y. Autopsies on nearly 1,300 older people ...(AP Photo/David Duprey). FILE - This Oct. 7, 2003 file photo shows a closeup of a human brain affected by Alzheimer's disease on display at the Museum of Neuroanatomy at the University at Buffalo in Buffalo, N.Y. Autopsies on nearly 1,300 older people ...
    New research suggests that high blood pressure late in life might harm the brain.More >>
    New research suggests that high blood pressure late in life might harm the brain.More >>

  • Nevada execution delayed indefinitely after ruling on drug

    Nevada execution delayed indefinitely after ruling on drug

    Thursday, July 12 2018 2:23 AM EDT2018-07-12 06:23:11 GMT
    Friday, July 13 2018 12:19 AM EDT2018-07-13 04:19:59 GMT
    (Nevada Department of Corrections via AP, File). FILE - This undated file photo provided by Nevada Department of Corrections photo shows death row inmate Scott Raymond Dozier, who was convicted in 2007 of robbing, killing and dismembering a 22-year-old...(Nevada Department of Corrections via AP, File). FILE - This undated file photo provided by Nevada Department of Corrections photo shows death row inmate Scott Raymond Dozier, who was convicted in 2007 of robbing, killing and dismembering a 22-year-old...

    A Nevada judge has effectively blocked the execution of a two-time killer after a pharmaceutical company objected to the use of one of its drugs to put someone to death.

    More >>

    A Nevada judge has effectively blocked the execution of a two-time killer after a pharmaceutical company objected to the use of one of its drugs to put someone to death.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly