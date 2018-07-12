New league not trying to replace college football - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

New league not trying to replace college football

By RALPH D. RUSSO
AP College Football Writer

Phil Savage, the former NFL executive who has been a radio analyst for Alabama football for nine years, says the fledging Alliance of American Football league will fill a void in player development but it is not trying to be an alternative to college football.

Savage is the general manager of the Phoenix franchise in the Alliance, which begins play in February and will run for 10 weeks. On the AP Top 25 College Football Podcast this week, Savage says the Alliance will fill its rosters with players who fail to make NFL rosters but still have potential to play in the league.

Savage also talks about his book "4th-and-Goal Everyday" about how Nick Saban has turned the Crimson Tide into maybe college football's greatest dynasty.

____

Follow Ralph D. Russo at www.Twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP

___

More college football coverage at https://collegefootball.ap.org/

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

