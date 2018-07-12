Mickey: Afternoon and early evening showers and storms

While it is a quiet morning with mostly clear skies, it is a warm and muggy one. Temps started out in the 70s and even upper 70s in several locations. We could see some patchy fog, mainly before 7 a.m.

This afternoon is expected to be hot and steamy again, with highs topping out in the low 90s...and feels like temps again in the triple digits. We have a 40 percent chance of rain and thunderstorm development, along with the possibility of some isolated strong storms.

Most of our overnights for the extended forecast should be calm with any rain showers dissipating with the loss of heating each evening.

We appear to be headed into a very soupy weather pattern for Friday through the weekend and through at least Tuesday of next week.

Count on a good chance, at least 50percent, of seeing afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms.

Keep an eye on our WBRC First Alert weather app. It will alert you if there is rain or storms near your area.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.