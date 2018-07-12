Kremlin says new gas pipeline to Germany will help stability - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Kremlin says new gas pipeline to Germany will help stability

(AP Photo/Markus Schreiber). German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives for a working session during a summit of heads of state and government at NATO headquarters in Brussels on Wednesday, July 11, 2018. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber). German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives for a working session during a summit of heads of state and government at NATO headquarters in Brussels on Wednesday, July 11, 2018.

MOSCOW (AP) - The Kremlin says a new prospective natural gas pipeline to Germany will help increase regional stability and strengthen ties between Russia and the West.

U.S. President Donald Trump argued Wednesday that the new natural gas pipeline venture with Moscow has left German Chancellor Angela Merkel's government "totally controlled" and "captive to Russia."

Russian President Vladimir Putin's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, countered Thursday, saying "natural gas pipelines lead not to a dependence of one country from another, but to mutual interdependence."

He added the U.S. criticism of the planned Nord Stream 2 pipeline was rooted in Washington's desire to encourage European Union nations to buy more expensive liquefied gas from the U.S.

Asked if the issue could cloud Monday's Putin-Trump summit in Helsinki, Peskov said its agenda would include many conflicting issues.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Lawyer: Stormy Daniels' arrest was part of sting operation

    Lawyer: Stormy Daniels' arrest was part of sting operation

    Thursday, July 12 2018 1:48 AM EDT2018-07-12 05:48:17 GMT
    Thursday, July 12 2018 10:31 AM EDT2018-07-12 14:31:51 GMT
    According to her lawyer, the porn actress was performing at an Ohio strip club when some patrons touched her in a "non-sexual" way, which violates state law. (Source: CNN, File)According to her lawyer, the porn actress was performing at an Ohio strip club when some patrons touched her in a "non-sexual" way, which violates state law. (Source: CNN, File)

    According to her lawyer, the porn actress was performing at an Ohio strip club when some patrons touched her in a "non-sexual" way, which violates state law.

    More >>

    According to her lawyer, the porn actress was performing at an Ohio strip club when some patrons touched her in a "non-sexual" way, which violates state law.

    More >>

  • Nathaniel Reed, tireless environmental advocate, dies at 84

    Nathaniel Reed, tireless environmental advocate, dies at 84

    Thursday, July 12 2018 10:23 AM EDT2018-07-12 14:23:53 GMT
    Thursday, July 12 2018 10:30 AM EDT2018-07-12 14:30:05 GMT
    Nathaniel Pryor Reed, a tireless advocate for the environment who co-wrote the Endangered Species Act, has died at a hospital in Quebec.More >>
    Nathaniel Pryor Reed, a tireless advocate for the environment who co-wrote the Endangered Species Act, has died at a hospital in Quebec.More >>

  • APNewsBreak: Government reopens probe of Emmett Till slaying

    APNewsBreak: Government reopens probe of Emmett Till slaying

    Thursday, July 12 2018 6:19 AM EDT2018-07-12 10:19:06 GMT
    Thursday, July 12 2018 10:29 AM EDT2018-07-12 14:29:57 GMT
    (AP Photo, File). FILE - This undated photo shows Emmett Louis Till, a 14-year-old black Chicago boy, who was kidnapped, tortured and murdered in 1955 after he allegedly whistled at a white woman in Mississippi. The federal government has reopened its ...(AP Photo, File). FILE - This undated photo shows Emmett Louis Till, a 14-year-old black Chicago boy, who was kidnapped, tortured and murdered in 1955 after he allegedly whistled at a white woman in Mississippi. The federal government has reopened its ...

    The federal government has reopened its investigation into the slaying of Emmett Till, a black teenager whose brutal killing in Mississippi shocked the world more than 60 years ago.

    More >>

    The federal government has reopened its investigation into the slaying of Emmett Till, a black teenager whose brutal killing in Mississippi shocked the world more than 60 years ago.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly