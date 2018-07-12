Shots fired at Hoover officer after ATM theft; Search for suspects ended

Highway 150 is open to regular traffic and police have ended the search for a suspect involved in the early morning robbery of an ATM who also shot at officers.

No suspects are in custody right now, according to Hoover police. The ATM was recovered on a flatbed truck on Highway 150 near the Pyne Drive intersection.

The search stemmed from an alarm activation at the Walgreens on Highway 150 and Ross Bridge Parkway around 2:17 a.m. The Walgreens was closed at the time of the robbery.

Responding officers saw three male suspects loading the ATM onto the truck. A Hoover officer got behind the truck and attempted to stop them when one of the suspects fired at least one round at him, striking the police car.

The officer was not injured but lost sight of the suspects.

As the search continues, traffic is slow and go along Hwy 150. @WBRCnews @WBRCgoodday pic.twitter.com/lLpLgyBfGd — Bakari Savage (@BakariSavage) July 12, 2018

Several agencies searched the woods near Highway 150. The search temporarily halted early morning traffic.

The abandoned truck was also involved in another ATM robbery last month in Midfield.

Anyone with any information about the Hoover incident is asked to call Det. Drew Mims at 205-739-7274 or Crime Stopper of Metro Alabama at 205-254-7777.

