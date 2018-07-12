Hoover PD releases footage of ATM theft, suspects remain at large

A little more than two minutes. Hoover Police say that's how long it took two men to steal an ATM from inside the lobby of the Walgreens on John Hawkins Parkway and Ross Bridge Parkway.

Looking at surveillance video from inside the store, the burglary started around 2:16 a.m. Thursday.

One suspect, clad in black, a grey hoodie, and mask concealing his face, looped a chain or rope around the cash machine, then watches as his partner yanks it from its spot.

The two then hustle to get it out and load it up on a flatbed truck, never knowing there are electronic eyes seeing it all.

“The alarm company was actually watching the surveillance video off sight,” says Lt. Keith Czeskleba.

He says as the suspects were pulling out of the lot, a Hoover officer was pulling in.

“So our officer got behind them to try to do a traffic stop and it was at that point someone inside the suspect vehicle began shooting at our officer,” Czeskleba said.

His truck was hit once, but the officer himself is uninjured so he continues on.

“The suspects then cut the lights off to their truck and they were able to get away from our officer,” said Czeskleba.

Finally, a mile up the road, the thieves abandoned the truck, the ATM still on it near the Highway 150 intersection with Pyne Drive.

As officers arrived, they searched for the two suspects but failed to find them. Officers say they won't give up though.

Burglary charges will be filed for taking the ATM, but the more serious charge will be attempted murder for the shots fired at the officer.

The thieves may also face another charge: Police say the truck used in the crime was stolen in Midfield last month. We understand that truck was also involved in another ATM robbery at that time.

Anyone with any information about this case is asked to call Detective Drew Mims at 205-739-7274. If you wish to remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward, you are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama at 205-254-7777.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.