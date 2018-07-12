Christina Applegate returns to TV in Netflix comedy Dead to Me

Reese Witherspoon is diving into the world of unscripted television with a brand new series.

Jason Momoa, has a new gig, and this series sounds even more secretive than Game of Thrones if that's even possible.

The tragedy of the documentary, debuting July 16, is the fact that Williams didn't come back over the edge

By Lindsay MacDonald,

Christina Applegate is headed back to TV -- finally!

Deadline reports that Applegate will play the lead in Netflix's new dark comedy, Dead to Me, which she will also executive produce. Apparently, Applegate has been entertaining multiple offers for series and pilots since she left TV six years ago, but this is the first one to tempt her back into a leading role.

Dead to Me is being billed as a comedic Big Little Lies, following the story of "a powerful friendship that blossoms between a tightly wound widow (Applegate) and a free spirit with a shocking secret."

Applegate will play the role of Jen, a put-together woman who has a dark sense of humor and a bit of an anger management problem that she tends to dodge dealing with. There seems to be lots to get angry about though since Jen's husband was apparently killed in a hit and run months earlier.

While Applegate has made sporadic appearances on shows like The Grinder and The Muppets, she has not had a series regular role since her days on Up All Night on NBC.

Dead to Me does not have a premiere date yet.

