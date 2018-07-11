Good Samaritan gives van to daycare after theft

After a thief drove off in a daycare center’s van, a Good Samaritan has stepped in to help.

Wee Willies Child Development Center was gifted with a 15 passenger van on Wednesday.

Dorothy Delemus and the children of Wee Willies Child Development Center are rolling again.

"I couldn’t say anything for the first two minutes. All I could do was holler 'Jesus' and scream for the first two minutes. He knew in my heart I was overwhelmed. I was excited," said Delemus.

Over the weekend, someone stole the daycare center's van and burned it leaving them without transportation.

Surveillance footage caught the criminal in action.

It forced them to cancel the rest of their activities, but that all changed when a stranger - who wanted to remain anonymous - saw their story.

"I thank God for touching the man's heart that had so much compassion for the children," said Delemus.

Delemus is overwhelmed with gratitude and the children at the center give it the seal of approval. "Now the older and younger kids can go on a field trip," Delemus said.

The children will take their first field trip on Thursday.

