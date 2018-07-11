J-P: Thunderstorms remain in forecast through weekend

We had a few spots with some heavy rainfall on Wednesday. In particular, the heaviest rainfall was in Shelby and Tuscaloosa counties. Expect overnight lows in the mid-70s with the possibility of some patchy fog in the rain-soaked areas.
Sunshine is in the forecast Thursday with highs reaching the lower 90s. We will see widespread rain and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. With plenty of low-level moisture, some of those storms could produce some very heavy rainfall. It is possible we could see some localized flooding during the afternoon. Rain chances will decrease after 7 p.m.
More of the same is expected Friday and through the weekend. Expect rain chances around 50-percent Saturday and Sunday. The best chances for rain will come after 2 p.m.
It will be a good idea to have the WBRC First Alert weather app handy daily to help you stay current on the latest forecast and weather updates.
Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.
1720 Valley View Drive
Birmingham, AL 35209
(205) 322-6666
publicfile@wbrc.com
(205) 583-4343EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.