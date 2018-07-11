J-P: Thunderstorms remain in forecast through weekend

We had a few spots with some heavy rainfall on Wednesday. In particular, the heaviest rainfall was in Shelby and Tuscaloosa counties. Expect overnight lows in the mid-70s with the possibility of some patchy fog in the rain-soaked areas.

Sunshine is in the forecast Thursday with highs reaching the lower 90s. We will see widespread rain and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. With plenty of low-level moisture, some of those storms could produce some very heavy rainfall. It is possible we could see some localized flooding during the afternoon. Rain chances will decrease after 7 p.m.

More of the same is expected Friday and through the weekend. Expect rain chances around 50-percent Saturday and Sunday. The best chances for rain will come after 2 p.m.

