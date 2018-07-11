How is the job market in Birmingham?

Are there jobs to be had in Birmingham? One expert says it depends on the field.

Ty West with the Birmingham Business Journal says Birmingham is big on what’s called non-traded industry, like retail and hospitality. But it’s another kind of industry that Birmingham is lacking.

“We have, relative to some other markets in the south, a shortage of what they call traded industries, things like manufacturers, companies that are based here where the dollars are coming in and you’re creating new wealth, creating new opportunities and creating new companies. We don’t have as much of that as we need,” says West.

West says Birmingham is losing that traded industry to larger cities like Nashville and Atlanta. He says employers are also looking for more in the technology and nursing fields.

Mayor Randall Woodfin says the employment rate is not where he wants it to be, but his administration is working with partners in workforce development and training to make sure when other industry does come to Birmingham, workers here will be ready.

