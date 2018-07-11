New STEM Lab at Southern Research dedicated to students

Students and educators now have a new state-of-the-art STEM lab at the Southern Research Southside campus.

The new lab is all to help promote science, tech, engineering and math among young people. Visiting students before had to share space with working scientists. They will now have room to conduct physical and life science projects in a fully-functioning lab. Up to 50 students will be able to use the space at one time. Mayor Randall Woodfin was there at the ribbon cutting held today.

“You know our young people not only need what’s in the classroom along with science and math, but need real life, real world experience. So being able to have experience with this lab whenever they intern in this lab, gives them more exposure to more STEM,” Woodfin said.

Southern Research hopes to add 3D printers, robotics equipment and coding software in the future.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.