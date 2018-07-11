Saban, Malzahn land on preseason watch list

The Beavers scored 5 in the 2nd and 4 in the 7th to win 12-2. MSU and OSU will have a winner take all matchup Saturday at 7:00pm for a spot in the CWS Finals.More >>
He was the pitching coach in Corvallis from 1999-2003, laying the foundation of a program that would win back to back national titles
MSU is the first College World Series team to visit the hospital this year. Officials say that the team that visits first has won the CWS 90 percent of the time. This experience just as rewarding as their run towards a national championship.
Westburg hit the first grand slam in the CWS since 2010. The victory means MSU advances to the Bracket 1 final on Friday. They're 1 win away from the CWS Finals.
The Bulldogs practiced at Creighton Sunday morning. MSU will face UNC Monday at 6:00pm. The game will be televised on ESPN.
Wednesday, Nick Saban and Gus Malzahn were named to the preseason watch list for the 2018 Dodd Trophy.
Alabama will have three players join head coach Nick Saban for SEC Media Days in Atlanta.
The Southeastern Conference Media Days are less than a week away and on Wednesday, a full list of players representing their schools was released.
Terrell Lewis suffered a torn right ACL last week while training. He underwent successful surgery today, and a timeframe for his return is unknown at this time.
VanDarius Cowan, a freshman linebacker at the University of Alabama, has been dismissed from the Crimson Tide.
He stands 6-foot-5 and weighs 325 pounds, while Nick Saban stands 5-foot-8 and weighs 165 pounds, yet Jayson Jones is cautious, and for good reason.
The Jackson native shot 69 on Sunday to complete an 11 shot victory. Furr finished at -12 overall, recording four straight rounds in the 60's.
When Da'Ron Payne intercepted the Clemson Tigers in the national semi-final game it was one thing, but when the defensive lineman caught a touchdown pass from Jalen Hurts, well, that would be the stuff of legend.
Collin Sexton has joined the brotherhood that is the National Basketball Association. The Alabama freshman guard was selected with the 8th overall pick by the Cleveland Cavaliers in Thursday's NBA Draft.
The number of Alabama Crimson Tide players drafted doubled on the final day of the 2018 MLB First-Year Player Draft. Infielders Cobie Vance and Jett Manning were both selected by Bay Area teams Thursday.
