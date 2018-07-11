List of players attending SEC Media Days released

The Southeastern Conference Media Days are less than a week away and on Wednesday, a full list of players representing their schools was released.

Media Days kick off Monday at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta and last until Thursday. A list of dates that each school will speak as well as the players accompanying their schools this year can be found below:

Monday:

Texas A&M- Kingsley Keke, DL (Sr.), Erick McCoy, OL (Jr.), Trayveon Williams, RB (Jr.)

Kentucky- Josh Allen, LB (Sr.), C.J. Conrad, TE (Sr.), Benny Snell Jr., RB (Jr.)

LSU- Foster Moreau, TE (Sr.), Rashard Lawrence, DE (Jr.), Devin White, LB (Jr.)

Tuesday:

Georgia- Terry Godwin, WR (Sr.), Jonathan Ledbetter, DE (Sr.), J.R. Reed, DB (Jr.)

Ole Miss- Josiah Coatney, DT (Jr.), Sean Rawlings, C (Sr.), Jordan Ta'amu, QB (Sr.)

Arkansas- Hjalte Froholdt, OL (Sr.), Dre Greenlaw, LB (Sr.), Santos Ramirez, S (Sr.)

Florida- David Reese II, LB (Jr.), Martez Ivey, OL (Sr.), Cece Jefferson, DL (Sr.)

Wednesday:

Mississippi State- Nick Fitzgerald, QB (Sr.), Gerri Green, DE (Sr.), Mark McLaurin, S (Sr.)

Tennessee- Kyle Phillips, DL (Sr.), Marquez Callaway, WR (Jr.), Eli Wolf, TE (Jr.)

Alabama- Damien Harris, RB (Sr.), Anfernee Jennings, LB (Jr.), Ross Pierschbacher, C (Sr.)

Missouri- Drew Lock, QB (Sr.), Terry Beckner Jr., DL (Sr.), Terez Hall, LB (Sr.)

Thursday:

Auburn- Jarrett Stidham, QB (Jr.), Deshaun Davis, LB (Sr.), Dontavius Russell, DL (Sr.)

Vanderbilt- Kyle Shurmur, QB (Sr.), Justin Skule, OT (Sr.), LaDarius Wiley, S (Sr.)

South Carolina- Jake Bentley, QB (Jr.), Deebo Samuel, WR (Sr.), D.J. Wonnum, DL (Jr.)

This will mark the first time that SEC Media Days will he held outside Hoover since 1985.

