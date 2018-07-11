‘District 9’ director to helm direct sequel to the original 1987 ‘Robocop’

Digital Trends got a look at the first four episodes of Castle Rock, the new Hulu series set within the world of Stephen King's novels. Here's a spoiler-free preview of what you can expect from the show.More >>
District 9 and Chappie director Neill Blomkamp will helm an upcoming sequel to Paul Verhoeven's 1987 film RoboCopMore >>
Legendary comic book artist and creator Steve Ditko has passed away at the age of 90. While best known for his work at Marvel, Ditko's work has went onto influence comic books and popular culture as a whole.More >>
The voice of Trevor Belmont has confirmed that work has already begun on the third season of Castlevania. The second season is set to air later this summer, but fans can rest easy knowing more episodes are on the way.More >>
BioWare and Electronic Arts released an extended gameplay walkthrough video for Anthem, and it gives us a chance to see the enormous insect boss first teased at EA Play in June.More >>
