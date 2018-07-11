Lightning believed to be cause of Hoover apartment fire - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Lightning believed to be cause of Hoover apartment fire

An apartment fire in Hoover is believed to be caused by lightning.

Residents at Riverchase Landing Apartments in the 900 block of River Haven Circle told fire officials they heard a loud boom just before seeing the fire.

The fire affected 18 units and leaves about 30 people displaced.

