Tuscaloosa City Councilman addresses recent flooding problems

Tuscaloosa City Councilman Kip Tyner is concerned with some of the photos he's seen taken on McFarland Boulevard near University Mall.

Those pictures are of cars driving through a foot of water.

"Part of the growth in the city is our responsibility to make sure events like this don't happen," Tyner said.

Tyner's district is one of the hardest hit when it comes to recent flooding. He spoke to city engineers Wednesday morning to see what more could be done.

"Our drainage engineer was explaining to me that we feel like we have adequate inlets," Tyner said.

McFarland Boulevard underneath the elevated railroad near DCH Regional Medical Center track experienced some of the worst flooding recently. Both 15th Street and McFarland Boulevard are maintained by the state of Alabama through ALDOT.

The city, ALDOT and others have come together to apply for a gr ant that would address the flooding there on McFarland.

In the meantime, Tyner hopes drivers won't drive through flood prone areas when high water is over the road.

"Turnaround - don't drown. I believe people need to sometimes exercise some common sense," he said.

The city has a few more days before that gr ant application has to be turned in. They should know if they'll get any money before the end of the year.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.