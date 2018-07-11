Producers plan movie about Thai cave rescue - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Producers plan movie about Thai cave rescue

(Thai NavySEAL Facebook Page via AP). This undated from video released via the Thai NavySEAL Facebook Page on Wednesday, July 11, 2018, shows rescuers hold an evacuated boy inside the Tham Luang Nang Non cave in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai province, in norther... (Thai NavySEAL Facebook Page via AP). This undated from video released via the Thai NavySEAL Facebook Page on Wednesday, July 11, 2018, shows rescuers hold an evacuated boy inside the Tham Luang Nang Non cave in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai province, in norther...
(Thai NavySEAL Facebook Page via AP). This undated photo from video released via the Thai NavySEAL Facebook Page on Wednesday, July 11, 2018, shows rescuers hold an evacuated boy inside the Tham Luang Nang Non cave in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai province, in n... (Thai NavySEAL Facebook Page via AP). This undated photo from video released via the Thai NavySEAL Facebook Page on Wednesday, July 11, 2018, shows rescuers hold an evacuated boy inside the Tham Luang Nang Non cave in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai province, in n...
(AP Photo/Ajit Solanki, File). FILE - In this July 9, 2018, file photo, students at a school in Ahmadabad, India, hold candles and pray for a group of Thai youth soccer players and their coach who have been trapped since June 23, in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai... (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki, File). FILE - In this July 9, 2018, file photo, students at a school in Ahmadabad, India, hold candles and pray for a group of Thai youth soccer players and their coach who have been trapped since June 23, in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai...

By JAKE COYLE
AP Film Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - The boys are out of the cave. Now Hollywood wants in.

The producers behind Christian films like "God's Not Dead" are already in Thailand with plans to develop a movie about the 18-day saga of the soccer team trapped in a flooded cave. Though the drama of headline-grabbing rescues often doesn't carry over the big screen, Pure Flix Entertainment co-founder Michael Scott believes the story about the 12 boys and their 25-year-old coach is ripe for movie adaptation.

"We realized that this would make an incredibly inspiring movie," Scott said Wednesday, speaking by phone from Thailand. "Like a lot of people, we know there's not a lot of positive news in the world today."

Scott said he feels a personal connection with the story. His wife is Thai and he said he was spending the summer in Bangkok when the soccer team went missing. Scott and fellow producer Adam Smith recently traveled to the area around the cave in the northern Thailand, and they have begun talking to some of the participants about their "life rights."

But they also stressed that they aren't yet pursuing most of the families of the boys, who on Wednesday remained recuperating in a hospital.

"For us it's not a huge race," said Smith. "It's about making sure we get the authenticity right."

Many hurdles await. Most films that enter development never get produced, and the producers are just beginning to seek a screenwriter. Other film productions companies will surely show interest, and they could leapfrog ahead with a larger production.

And while the Arizona-based Pure Flix has found some success with low-budget Christian films ("The Case for Christ") and conservative documentaries ("Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party"), it's far from a Hollywood heavyweight. Others in TV and film are already looking to capitalize. Discovery has scheduled one-hour documentary special to debut Friday.

But Pure Flix hopes they can beat any fiction-film rush.

"I don't think this is a religious film," said Scott. "I think this is an inspirational film."

There's also some reason to doubt the box-office appeal of the tale. Ripped-from-headlines movies have not been setting the world on fire. Though Clint Eastwood's "Sully" was a success, his 2018 docudrama about the 2015 Thalys train attack, "The 15:17 to Paris," disappointed. Michael Bay's "13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi" (2016) was the director's worst performing release. Peter Berg's 2016 big-budget drama about the 2010 oil rig explosion "Deepwater Horizon" likewise fizzled.

The best comparison would be 2015's "The 33," about the 2010 mining disaster in Chile that trapped 33 miners for two months. Though boasting a starry cast of Antonio Banderas, Josh Brolin and Juliette Binoche, it made barely a blip at the box office, with $24.9 million worldwide.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Detaining immigrant kids is now a billion-dollar industry

    Detaining immigrant kids is now a billion-dollar industry

    Thursday, July 12 2018 3:16 PM EDT2018-07-12 19:16:02 GMT
    Friday, July 13 2018 4:47 AM EDT2018-07-13 08:47:29 GMT
    (Miguel Roberts /The Brownsville Herald via AP, File). FILE - In this June 18, 2018 file photo, dignitaries take a tour of Southwest Key Programs Casa Padre, a U.S. immigration facility in Brownsville, Texas, where children who have been separated from...(Miguel Roberts /The Brownsville Herald via AP, File). FILE - In this June 18, 2018 file photo, dignitaries take a tour of Southwest Key Programs Casa Padre, a U.S. immigration facility in Brownsville, Texas, where children who have been separated from...
    Detaining immigrant children is a growing business for private contractors, who stand to earn $1 billion this year _ a tenfold increase from 2007.More >>
    Detaining immigrant children is a growing business for private contractors, who stand to earn $1 billion this year _ a tenfold increase from 2007.More >>

  • Police say they made an 'error' in arresting Stormy Daniels

    Police say they made an 'error' in arresting Stormy Daniels

    Thursday, July 12 2018 1:48 AM EDT2018-07-12 05:48:17 GMT
    Friday, July 13 2018 4:38 AM EDT2018-07-13 08:38:36 GMT
    According to her lawyer, the porn actress was performing at an Ohio strip club when some patrons touched her in a "non-sexual" way, which violates state law. (Source: CNN, File)According to her lawyer, the porn actress was performing at an Ohio strip club when some patrons touched her in a "non-sexual" way, which violates state law. (Source: CNN, File)

    According to her lawyer, the porn actress was performing at an Ohio strip club when some patrons touched her in a "non-sexual" way, which violates state law.

    More >>

    According to her lawyer, the porn actress was performing at an Ohio strip club when some patrons touched her in a "non-sexual" way, which violates state law.

    More >>

  • Author of Emmett Till book gave FBI interview recordings

    Author of Emmett Till book gave FBI interview recordings

    Thursday, July 12 2018 10:46 PM EDT2018-07-13 02:46:56 GMT
    Friday, July 13 2018 4:38 AM EDT2018-07-13 08:38:14 GMT
    (AP Photo, File). FILE - This undated photo shows Emmett Louis Till, a 14-year-old black Chicago boy, who was kidnapped, tortured and murdered in 1955 after he allegedly whistled at a white woman in Mississippi. The federal government has reopened its ...(AP Photo, File). FILE - This undated photo shows Emmett Louis Till, a 14-year-old black Chicago boy, who was kidnapped, tortured and murdered in 1955 after he allegedly whistled at a white woman in Mississippi. The federal government has reopened its ...
    A North Carolina author who wrote about the brutal slaying of Emmett Till says FBI agents called him not long after its 2017 publication to ask about his interview with a key witness who acknowledged lying.More >>
    A North Carolina author who wrote about the brutal slaying of Emmett Till says FBI agents called him not long after its 2017 publication to ask about his interview with a key witness who acknowledged lying.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly