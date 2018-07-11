SECMD18: Auburn players joining Malzahn announced

Auburn will have three upperclassmen join head coach Gus Malzahn for SEC Media Days in Atlanta.
Junior quarterback Jarrett Stidham, senior linebacker Deshaun Davis and senior defensive lineman Dontavius Russell will answer questions from media Thursday morning.
Stidham returns as the SEC newcomer of the year, leading the SEC and finishing ninth nationally in complete percentage (66.5 percent). He threw for 3,158 yards last fall and had 18 touchdowns.
Davis recorded 82 tackles in 2017, including 6.5 for a loss. Russell recorded 46 tackles last fall, including 6.5 for a loss.
A full list of players attending SEC Media Days can be viewed below:
Alabama
Damien Harris, Sr., RB
Anfernee Jennings, Jr., LB
Ross Pierschbacher, Sr., C
Arkansas
Hjalte Froholdt, Sr., OL
Dre Greenlaw, Sr., LB
Santos Ramirez, Sr., S
Florida
David Reese II, Jr., LB
Martez Ivey, Sr., OL
Cece Jefferson, Sr., DL
Georgia
Terry Godwin, Sr., WR
Jonathan Ledbetter, Sr., DE
J.R. Reed, Jr. DB
Kentucky
Josh Allen, Sr., LB
C.J. Conrad, Sr., TE
Benny Snell Jr., Jr., RB
LSU
Foster Moreau, Sr., TE
Rashard Lawrence DE, Jr., DE
Devin White, Jr., LB
Ole Miss
Josiah Coatney, Jr., DT
Sean Rawlings, Sr., C
Jordan Ta’amu, Sr., QB
Mississippi State
Nick Fitzgerald, Sr., QB
Gerri Green, Sr., DE
Mark McLaurin, Sr., S
Missouri
Drew Lock, Sr., QB
Terry Beckner, Jr., Sr., DL
Terez Hall, Sr., LB
South Carolina
Jake Bentley, Jr., QB
Deebo Samuel, Sr., WR
D.J. Wonnum, Jr., DL
Tennessee
Kyle Phillips, Sr., DL
Marquez Callaway, Jr., WR
Eli Wolf, Jr., TE
Texas A&M
Kingsley Keke, Sr., DL
Erik McCoy, Jr., OL
Trayveon Williams, Jr., RB
Vanderbilt
Kyle Shurmur, Sr., QB
Justin Skule, Sr., OT
LaDarius Wiley, Sr., S
