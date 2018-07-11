SECMD18: Auburn players joining Malzahn announced

Auburn will have three upperclassmen join head coach Gus Malzahn for SEC Media Days in Atlanta.

Junior quarterback Jarrett Stidham, senior linebacker Deshaun Davis and senior defensive lineman Dontavius Russell will answer questions from media Thursday morning.

Stidham returns as the SEC newcomer of the year, leading the SEC and finishing ninth nationally in complete percentage (66.5 percent). He threw for 3,158 yards last fall and had 18 touchdowns.

Davis recorded 82 tackles in 2017, including 6.5 for a loss. Russell recorded 46 tackles last fall, including 6.5 for a loss.

A full list of players attending SEC Media Days can be viewed below:

Alabama

Damien Harris, Sr., RB

Anfernee Jennings, Jr., LB

Ross Pierschbacher, Sr., C

Arkansas

Hjalte Froholdt, Sr., OL

Dre Greenlaw, Sr., LB

Santos Ramirez, Sr., S

Florida

David Reese II, Jr., LB

Martez Ivey, Sr., OL

Cece Jefferson, Sr., DL

Georgia

Terry Godwin, Sr., WR

Jonathan Ledbetter, Sr., DE

J.R. Reed, Jr. DB

Kentucky

Josh Allen, Sr., LB

C.J. Conrad, Sr., TE

Benny Snell Jr., Jr., RB

LSU

Foster Moreau, Sr., TE

Rashard Lawrence DE, Jr., DE

Devin White, Jr., LB

Ole Miss

Josiah Coatney, Jr., DT

Sean Rawlings, Sr., C

Jordan Ta’amu, Sr., QB

Mississippi State

Nick Fitzgerald, Sr., QB

Gerri Green, Sr., DE

Mark McLaurin, Sr., S

Missouri

Drew Lock, Sr., QB

Terry Beckner, Jr., Sr., DL

Terez Hall, Sr., LB

South Carolina

Jake Bentley, Jr., QB

Deebo Samuel, Sr., WR

D.J. Wonnum, Jr., DL

Tennessee

Kyle Phillips, Sr., DL

Marquez Callaway, Jr., WR

Eli Wolf, Jr., TE

Texas A&M

Kingsley Keke, Sr., DL

Erik McCoy, Jr., OL

Trayveon Williams, Jr., RB

Vanderbilt

Kyle Shurmur, Sr., QB

Justin Skule, Sr., OT

LaDarius Wiley, Sr., S

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.