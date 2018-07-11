SECMD18: Alabama players attending joining Saban announced

Alabama will have three players join head coach Nick Saban for SEC Media Days in Atlanta.

Senior running back Damien Harris, senior center Ross Pierschbacher and junior linebacker Anferee Jennings will answer questions from media Wednesday afternoon.

Harris rushed for 1,000 yards on 135 carries in 2017. He had seven 100-yard games and scored a team-high 11 touchdowns.

Pierschbacher was named First Team All-SEC by the Associated Press last year. He was also selected as one of the UA coach staff's offensive player of the week against Tennessee and Auburn. Pierschbacher was an anchor for an offensive line that ranked second in the conference and 13th overally in rushing per game.

Jennings became a starter in 2017 before suffering a season-ending injury the season prior. He totaled 41 totals before the injury, including six for a locc and sack.

A full list of players attending SEC Media Days can be viewed below:

Arkansas

Hjalte Froholdt, Sr., OL

Dre Greenlaw, Sr., LB

Santos Ramirez, Sr., S

Auburn

Jarrett Stidham, Jr., QB

Deshaun Davis, Sr., LB

Dontavius Russell, Sr., DL

Florida

David Reese II, Jr., LB

Martez Ivey, Sr., OL

Cece Jefferson, Sr., DL

Georgia

Terry Godwin, Sr., WR

Jonathan Ledbetter, Sr., DE

J.R. Reed, Jr. DB

Kentucky

Josh Allen, Sr., LB

C.J. Conrad, Sr., TE

Benny Snell Jr., Jr., RB

LSU

Foster Moreau, Sr., TE

Rashard Lawrence DE, Jr., DE

Devin White, Jr., LB

Ole Miss

Josiah Coatney, Jr., DT

Sean Rawlings, Sr., C

Jordan Ta’amu, Sr., QB

Mississippi State

Nick Fitzgerald, Sr., QB

Gerri Green, Sr., DE

Mark McLaurin, Sr., S

Missouri

Drew Lock, Sr., QB

Terry Beckner, Jr., Sr., DL

Terez Hall, Sr., LB

South Carolina

Jake Bentley, Jr., QB

Deebo Samuel, Sr., WR

D.J. Wonnum, Jr., DL

Tennessee

Kyle Phillips, Sr., DL

Marquez Callaway, Jr., WR

Eli Wolf, Jr., TE

Texas A&M

Kingsley Keke, Sr., DL

Erik McCoy, Jr., OL

Trayveon Williams, Jr., RB

Vanderbilt

Kyle Shurmur, Sr., QB

Justin Skule, Sr., OT

LaDarius Wiley, Sr., S

