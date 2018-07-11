SECMD18: Alabama players attending joining Saban announced

Alabama will have three players join head coach Nick Saban for SEC Media Days in Atlanta.
Senior running back Damien Harris, senior center Ross Pierschbacher and junior linebacker Anferee Jennings will answer questions from media Wednesday afternoon.
Harris rushed for 1,000 yards on 135 carries in 2017. He had seven 100-yard games and scored a team-high 11 touchdowns.
Pierschbacher was named First Team All-SEC by the Associated Press last year. He was also selected as one of the UA coach staff's offensive player of the week against Tennessee and Auburn. Pierschbacher was an anchor for an offensive line that ranked second in the conference and 13th overally in rushing per game.
Jennings became a starter in 2017 before suffering a season-ending injury the season prior. He totaled 41 totals before the injury, including six for a locc and sack.
A full list of players attending SEC Media Days can be viewed below:
Arkansas
Hjalte Froholdt, Sr., OL
Dre Greenlaw, Sr., LB
Santos Ramirez, Sr., S
Auburn
Jarrett Stidham, Jr., QB
Deshaun Davis, Sr., LB
Dontavius Russell, Sr., DL
Florida
David Reese II, Jr., LB
Martez Ivey, Sr., OL
Cece Jefferson, Sr., DL
Georgia
Terry Godwin, Sr., WR
Jonathan Ledbetter, Sr., DE
J.R. Reed, Jr. DB
Kentucky
Josh Allen, Sr., LB
C.J. Conrad, Sr., TE
Benny Snell Jr., Jr., RB
LSU
Foster Moreau, Sr., TE
Rashard Lawrence DE, Jr., DE
Devin White, Jr., LB
Ole Miss
Josiah Coatney, Jr., DT
Sean Rawlings, Sr., C
Jordan Ta’amu, Sr., QB
Mississippi State
Nick Fitzgerald, Sr., QB
Gerri Green, Sr., DE
Mark McLaurin, Sr., S
Missouri
Drew Lock, Sr., QB
Terry Beckner, Jr., Sr., DL
Terez Hall, Sr., LB
South Carolina
Jake Bentley, Jr., QB
Deebo Samuel, Sr., WR
D.J. Wonnum, Jr., DL
Tennessee
Kyle Phillips, Sr., DL
Marquez Callaway, Jr., WR
Eli Wolf, Jr., TE
Texas A&M
Kingsley Keke, Sr., DL
Erik McCoy, Jr., OL
Trayveon Williams, Jr., RB
Vanderbilt
Kyle Shurmur, Sr., QB
Justin Skule, Sr., OT
LaDarius Wiley, Sr., S
