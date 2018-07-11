FIRST ALERT: Storm coverage and intensity backs off this evening

A strong wind producing storm remains possible the next couple of hours otherwise showers and storms strength will decrease and so will the coverage through the evening hours. Also, watch out for minor flooding and cloud to ground lightning.

Showers fade away tonight and the weather looks good for those going to the Barons game.

Tomorrow we will see more of the same including hot temperatures, scattered storms and a few strong storms with 40-50 mph wind threats and heavy rainfall that could cause minor flooding.

Unsettled weather continues on Friday and through the weekend. If you are attending one of the many outdoor events be sure to stay weather aware and check the First Alert Weather App frequently for updates, alerts and to see if a storm is heading your way.

Next week expect more of the same.

TROPICAL UPDATE: Hurricane Chris has 100 mph winds and moving northeast at 19mph away from the United States. What is left of Beryl still has a 50% chance of reformation into a tropical storm as it follows a similar path as Chris.

