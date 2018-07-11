Marvel keeps winning at the box office, makes stars out of actors and other facts

'Ant-Man and the Wasp' is Marvel's 20th No. 1 film. (Source: Disney/Marvel Studios via AP)

(RNN) - Marvel Studio tells stories about characters with superpowers. But the comic book movie titan has a superpower of its own: It can dominate the box office like no other.

Since the release of "Iron Man" in May 2008, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has rewritten box office records and ushered in what some call the "Golden Age of Superhero Films."

Here's a look back at what the studio has accomplished in the last decade:

Marvel movies always open No. 1

With the release of the "Ant-Man and the Wasp" last week, Marvel Studios has had 20 straight films hold the No. 1 spot on opening weekends. As of Wednesday, the sequel has made over $82 million.

Marvel movies have raked in some serious cash

Combined, all 20 films have earned more than $17 billion worldwide. In 2018 alone, "Black Panther" and "Avengers: Infinity War." accounted for $3 billion to that total.

In February, "Black Panther," which is the MCU’s first black superhero with a majority black cast, made more than $1.3 billion worldwide. Domestically, it’s still the highest grossing film of the year.

In April, "Avengers: Infinity War" became one of the most expensive films ever made estimated at $300 million. Infinity War tied together plot-line from 10 years of Marvel film.

Marvel creates new stars

Portraying a Marvel character can do wonders for an actor's career. Just ask Tom Holland, the latest actor to portray Spider-Man.

The 22-year-old caught his big break in 2016's "Captain America: Civil War."

It has also turned Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans and Dave Bautista into household names and helped Robert Downey Jr. revive his career.

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.