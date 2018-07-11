Lamborghini destroyed in Missouri gas station mishap - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Lamborghini destroyed in Missouri gas station mishap

KIRKWOOD, Mo. (AP) - Authorities say a Lamborghini erupted in flames at a suburban St. Louis gas station after a minivan driver pulled away from a gas pump with the nozzle still attached.

Kirkwood Police Det. Bob Bruhy says a valve is supposed to shut off when that happens, but instead fuel sprayed into the Huracan Performante's engine, causing the blue Italian supercar to ignite Saturday. He says it was "completely an accident" and no one was charged.

Parker Gelber wrote in a Facebook post that he was driving a red Lamborghini and his friend the blue one when they stopped for gas. His friend was getting water when the fire started. Another bystander captured the moments leading up to the blaze on a video that's been viewed more than 1.5 million times.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Court agrees to review decision to reopen 'Serial' case

    Court agrees to review decision to reopen 'Serial' case

    Thursday, July 12 2018 2:24 PM EDT2018-07-12 18:24:50 GMT
    Thursday, July 12 2018 5:29 PM EDT2018-07-12 21:29:33 GMT
    Maryland's highest court will review a decision to reopen a high-profile case for a man whose murder conviction was chronicled in the hit podcast "Serial.".More >>
    Maryland's highest court will review a decision to reopen a high-profile case for a man whose murder conviction was chronicled in the hit podcast "Serial.".More >>

  • Feinstein fights to deny Democratic rival official party nod

    Feinstein fights to deny Democratic rival official party nod

    Thursday, July 12 2018 3:55 PM EDT2018-07-12 19:55:32 GMT
    Thursday, July 12 2018 5:29 PM EDT2018-07-12 21:29:32 GMT
    U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein is trying to convince California Democratic Party officials not to endorse a candidate in her race against fellow Democrat Kevin de Leon.More >>
    U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein is trying to convince California Democratic Party officials not to endorse a candidate in her race against fellow Democrat Kevin de Leon.More >>

  • Cities grappling with how to deal with electric scooters

    Cities grappling with how to deal with electric scooters

    Thursday, July 12 2018 3:35 PM EDT2018-07-12 19:35:57 GMT
    Thursday, July 12 2018 5:29 PM EDT2018-07-12 21:29:28 GMT
    (AP Photo/Ivan Moreno). In this Wednesday, July11, 2018 photo, Kirby Bridges, left, and Megan Garlington pose with the Bird scooters they were taking for an afternoon ride in Milwaukee. Milwaukee is suing California-based Bird to stop the company from ...(AP Photo/Ivan Moreno). In this Wednesday, July11, 2018 photo, Kirby Bridges, left, and Megan Garlington pose with the Bird scooters they were taking for an afternoon ride in Milwaukee. Milwaukee is suing California-based Bird to stop the company from ...
    Cities across the U.S. are grappling with how to deal with dockless electric scooters that have begun appearing along sidewalks overnight without any regulations.More >>
    Cities across the U.S. are grappling with how to deal with dockless electric scooters that have begun appearing along sidewalks overnight without any regulations.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly