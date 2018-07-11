Yo Mama's: Fajita Chicken Pita with Spinach Spread

Fajita Chicken Pita with Spinach spread

6 boneless, skinless Chicken breasts

1/4 c Fajita seasoning

1/2 c Worcestershire sauce

10 oz Chopped spinach

3/4 cup Mayonnaise

Cream cheese (8 oz) softened

1 pkg knorr vegetables recipe mix

1 c Shredded cheddar cheese

1 tsp Garlic powder

1/2 c Parmesan cheese

Season chicken breast with fajita seasoning and Worcestershire sauce. Set aside Mix mayo and cream cheese. Stir in vegetable mix. Add spinach, cheddar cheese, garlic powder and Parmesan cheese.

Pour olive oil in nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add chicken. Cook until done about 3-4 mins on each side.

While chicken is cooking, take pitas and cut in half add to buttered grill. Put spinach spread in pita bread.

Add cooked chicken breast and top with other half of grilled pita bread.

Enjoy!

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.