School supply drive for more than 2K Tuscaloosa-area students underway

Tuscaloosa Backpack Connections is holding its annual school supply drive through July 22. The organization is working to make sure more than 2,000 students across the Tuscaloosa area have what they need to be prepared for the new school year.

Donations are being accepted at Backpack Connections’ station at University Mall Center Court. Donors may choose to adopt a red apple representing a local student, purchase school supplies for that child, and return the supplies to Center Court. Or, donors may place their name on a green apple by giving $1 or school supplies.

Organizer Pam Rogers says a young woman who made a donation Tuesday served as a reminder of how people are impacted by this effort.

“She said, ‘There was a time I could not afford school supplies, my family couldn't,'" Rogers said.

“And she said, ‘I can do that now. Someone helped me when I needed help, and I would like to give back.’”

Starting Wednesday, Tuscaloosa Backpack Connections with also be accepting donations at the Northport Chick-fil-A and the Chick-fil-A off Skyland Boulevard in Tuscaloosa.

The organization has changed its name this year to Tuscaloosa Backpack Connections, after being known as Tuscaloosa Backpack Coalition in previous years. Rogers says the name change reflects the connections among community members and local schools that are developed through this effort.

