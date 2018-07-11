Posthumous Tom Petty album is being released - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Posthumous Tom Petty album is being released

Singer and guitarist Tom Petty died on October 2, 2017 at the age of 66 from an accidental overdose. (Source: CNN) Singer and guitarist Tom Petty died on October 2, 2017 at the age of 66 from an accidental overdose. (Source: CNN)

(CNN) - Fans of the late Tom Petty can look forward to some new music.

His band, Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers, is releasing a four-cd box set of unreleased material.

Sirius XM announced the collection, titled "An American Treasure" is set to be released this September.

According to the rolling stone, the set will include 60 tracks.

They'll be a mix of studio recordings, live recordings, deep cuts and alternate versions of popular songs from Petty.

This will be the rock groups first release, since lead singer Tom Petty's death in October.

He died at the age of 66 from an accidental overdose.

Copyright 2018 CNN. All rights reserved.

  • Raycom reportsRaycom reportsMore>>

  • Immigrant parents happy but traumatized after kids returned

    Immigrant parents happy but traumatized after kids returned

    Wednesday, July 11 2018 2:10 AM EDT2018-07-11 06:10:20 GMT
    Thursday, July 12 2018 10:45 AM EDT2018-07-12 14:45:19 GMT
    (AP Photo/Paul Sancya). Ever Reyes Mejia, of Honduras, carries his son to a vehicle after being reunited and released by United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Grand Rapids, Mich., Tuesday, July 10, 2018. Two boys and a girl who had been ...(AP Photo/Paul Sancya). Ever Reyes Mejia, of Honduras, carries his son to a vehicle after being reunited and released by United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Grand Rapids, Mich., Tuesday, July 10, 2018. Two boys and a girl who had been ...

    Late last month, a federal judge set a 14-day deadline to reunite children under 5 with their parents and a 30-day deadline for older children.

    More >>

    Late last month, a federal judge set a 14-day deadline to reunite children under 5 with their parents and a 30-day deadline for older children.

    More >>

  • FBI agent: My work has never been tainted by political bias

    FBI agent: My work has never been tainted by political bias

    Thursday, July 12 2018 4:04 AM EDT2018-07-12 08:04:08 GMT
    Thursday, July 12 2018 10:43 AM EDT2018-07-12 14:43:14 GMT
    (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File). FILE - In this June 27, 2018, file photo, Peter Strzok, the FBI agent facing criticism following a series of anti-Trump text messages, walks to gives a deposition before the House Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hil...(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File). FILE - In this June 27, 2018, file photo, Peter Strzok, the FBI agent facing criticism following a series of anti-Trump text messages, walks to gives a deposition before the House Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hil...
    An FBI agent removed from special counsel Robert Mueller's team because of derogatory text messages about President Donald Trump is testifying publicly for the first time.More >>
    An FBI agent removed from special counsel Robert Mueller's team because of derogatory text messages about President Donald Trump is testifying publicly for the first time.More >>

  • Trump's claim that NATO will boost defense spending disputed

    Trump's claim that NATO will boost defense spending disputed

    Thursday, July 12 2018 12:38 AM EDT2018-07-12 04:38:02 GMT
    Thursday, July 12 2018 10:43 AM EDT2018-07-12 14:43:11 GMT
    (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais/pool). U.S. President Donald Trump takes his seat as he attends the multilateral meeting of the North Atlantic Council, Wednesday, July 11, 2018 in Brussels, Belgium.(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais/pool). U.S. President Donald Trump takes his seat as he attends the multilateral meeting of the North Atlantic Council, Wednesday, July 11, 2018 in Brussels, Belgium.

    Trump has taken an aggressive tone during the NATO summit, questioning the value of an alliance that has defined decades of American foreign policy, torching an ally and proposing a massive increase in European defense spending.

    More >>

    Trump has taken an aggressive tone during the NATO summit, questioning the value of an alliance that has defined decades of American foreign policy, torching an ally and proposing a massive increase in European defense spending.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly