Skeletal remains found in Adamsville identified - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Skeletal remains found in Adamsville identified

Eddie Lee Abbott (Source: Facebook) Eddie Lee Abbott (Source: Facebook)
(Source: Greg Long/WBRC) (Source: Greg Long/WBRC)
ADAMSVILLE, AL (WBRC) -

Adamsville authorities are investigating after human skeletal remains were found Tuesday.

Officials have identified the remains as 55-year-old Edward Lee Abbott.

A utility crew found the remains off of Minor Parkway.

The Jefferson County Coroner is also assisting in the investigation.

