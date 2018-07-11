Thai court acquits migrant poultry workers of defamation - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Thai court acquits migrant poultry workers of defamation

BANGKOK (AP) - A court in Thailand has dismissed criminal defamation charges brought against 14 migrant workers by their former employer, a poultry farm they had accused of labor and human rights violations.

The case filed by Thammakaset Co. claimed it had suffered losses due to allegations made by the workers in a 2016 complaint filed with Thailand's National Human Rights Commission. The company said the allegations against it caused Thai agribusiness giant Betagro to drop it as a supplier.

The workers' supporters say such lawsuits have a chilling effect on whistle blowers.

Defense lawyer Nakhon Chomphuchat confirmed that Bangkok's Don Muang Magistrates Court ruled Wednesday that the workers' claims of abuses were made in good faith and with a basis in the facts, absolving them of responsibility.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

