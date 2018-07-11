Sick child hopes Taylor Swift makes her 'Wildest Dreams' come true in viral video

Young girl hopes Taylor Swift will come visit her in the hospital. (Source: Johns Hopkins Children's Center)

A young girl is hoping to meet her idol after having to skip a concert for a liver transplant.

Haleigh was supposed to be going to Taylor Swift's concert for her birthday but instead, she ended up at Johns Hopkins Children's Center to have her new liver put in.

Haleigh's liver was trouble when it walked in, but she got a new one on July 4 & they're never ever getting back together! She's missing @taylorswift13's concert next week (on her birthday eve!) & asked us if #TSwift would visit instead. We said we'd try @taylornation13 #Swiftie pic.twitter.com/1YLl8AKTBc — Johns Hopkins Children's Center (@HopkinsKids) July 7, 2018

Haleigh is now hoping Swift will come to visit her in the hospital instead.

She made a sign that says, "When I realized I would miss T Swizzle I said to my liver, 'You're so mean! Look what you made me do! I knew you were trouble when you walked in...and we are never ever getting back together!' Please come see me Taylor Swift."

And now her care team is jumping in hoping to get Swift to the hospital.

The residents at the hospital made a video remixing one of Swift's songs, and that video is also going viral.

